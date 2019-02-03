Lovelace hosts 'Day of Dance' to celebrate heart health Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexicans broke out some of their best moves on the dance floor.

Lovelace Women's Hospital hosted its 'Day of Dance for your Health' at the Marriott Pyramid Saturday, February 2. It was a national celebration of finding a fun way to care for your heart.

Local celebrities even competed against each other in a dance competition. The hospital hopes it encourages people to live healthy lives.

"We want to make sure we get the awareness out to the community, how it can be prevented. We can do that through dance, wellness, and fun activities," said Serena Pettes of the Lovelace Health System.

At last check, $5,000 was raised for the local American Heart Association.