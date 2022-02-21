ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends, family, and the fitness community are mourning the loss of one man who was shot and killed off of 1st St. and Central Ave. on Saturday, Feb. 19. It was around 2 a.m. and he was supposedly trying to help someone who was being jumped.

Rajon ‘Jon’ Garza was shot and killed while attempting to help someone who was being jumped by a group of individuals, though the number of how many wasn’t released. Friends say his murder was a hard blow on them and the family.

“[The family is] a mess. They’re sad. This was a guy who was a light in any kind of dark time you know,” said Nick Roybal, a close friend, and business partner with Garza.

Roybal describes Garza as kind, driven and motivational. “His loyalty he was one of the most loyal friends you’ll ever meet and he was the most real if I was messing up he would tell me if I was doing good.”

Roybal says Garzas two favorite things in life were the gym and his 10 years old daughter, Anayjah. “He loved being with his daughter. She was his world and talked about her nonstop.”

“Never give up get up walk out that door and get it done.” That is the message those close to Garza want to send out.

Police have not released details of the shooting or if a suspect has been taken into custody.