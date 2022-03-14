ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two University of New Mexico alums are working together to commemorate an installation’s 50th anniversary. Megan Malcom-Morgan and Ana June are part of a committee tasked with reinvigorating Woman-House, the first openly feminist art installation.

The re-envision is being called Wo/Manhouse 2022 and it will take place in Belen this summer. Mediums for the exhibit are being accepted through Friday.