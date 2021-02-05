Love Local Artisan Market orders now ready for pick up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is reminding residents that the court will never call demanding cash in exchange for not being arrested. According to a news release from Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, people have contacted the court recently saying they received such calls. The release also states that one woman said she even showed up to a Walmart parking lot to pay a “sheriff” $800 in exchange for not being arrested on her outstanding court costs and fees.

“What’s really alarming is that these scammers reportedly not only know the name of the person they are calling, but they are citing actual case numbers, referencing the names of current judges and going by names of actual sheriff’s deputies,” said Court Executive Officer Robert L. Padilla in a news release. “The court will only notify you by mail of outstanding fines and fees through a court-issued summons or warrant. There are three ways to make a payment to the court; online, by mail or in-person. We, nor law enforcement, will ever ask to meet you at a location off-site for payment.”