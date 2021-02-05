Love Local Artisan Market orders now ready for pick up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is hosting another drive-thru grab and go event Friday. Those who bought something from the Love Local Artisan Market last month can now pick up those online purchases. Friday and Saturday, customers can head to Civic Plaza between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to pick up their orders.

According to the city, the market featured Albuquerque artisans that included Anka Jewelry Designs, Bate Bate Chocolate, Bean Street Studio, Bev’s Biscochiots, Bloomers, Bluefly Farms, Bumble Bee Printing, and more.

