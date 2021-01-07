City to host ‘Love Local Artisan Market’ grab and go event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is hosting another drive-thru grab and go market just in time for Valentine’s Day. The Love Local Artisan Market features the work of dozens of local artists and craftspeople available to order online. You can shop through Tuesday, Feb. 2 for pick up on Feb. 5 or Feb. 6 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the city’s website, some of the participating Albuquerque artisans include Anka Jewelry Designs, Bate Bate Chocolate, Bean Street Studio, Bev’s Biscochiots, Bloomers, Bluefly Farms, Bumble Bee Printing, and more. In-person shopping is not available as artisans will not be present on pick-up days and transactions are contactless, cash will not be accepted as sales will not happen in person. 

For more information or to shop online, visit abqspecialevents.com/.

