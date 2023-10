ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Blake’s Lotaburger employee, who admitted to stabbing a homeless man during a plea hearing, was sentenced to three years of probation and 30 hours of community service with the homeless.

According to a criminal complaint, 35-year-old Darrell Drake got into an argument with a homeless man at the Blake’s near Lomas and Louisiana. Officials say the man threw a cup at Drake, and he stabbed the homeless man.