Lost chicken returned to local first-grade class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a brief disappearance, some Albuquerque elementary school students are reunited with their class pet.

On Tuesday, KRQE News 13 told viewers about the disappearance of Polkadot the chicken. First-grade teacher Mrs. Groth from Hodgin Elementary says someone broke into their coop and took off with Polkadot.

Well, the school says a pair of boys found Polkadot wandering around and decided to pass her along to a man who has his own chickens. He saw KRQE News 13’s story and quickly returned Polkadot to the school Wednesday morning.

“We’ve learned that there are great people in the community, and even though they are just our school chickens, they touched a point with the community,” teacher Dawn Tarmin said.

Polkadot is now back in the coop with four other chickens.