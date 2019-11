LOS RANCHOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A road project in Los Ranchos has been delayed, again.

The intersection of Rio Grande and Ortega has been closed since Nov. 11 for a Gas Company Maintenance Project. The completion date was originally pushed from last week to this week, but officials say they now expect it to last through next week after they ran into weather trouble and other complications.

Crews are not working over Thanksgiving weekend and will pick up on Monday.