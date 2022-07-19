ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22.

The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with the work. Investigators say that prompted the fight between the two men, and at one point Hoyningen-Huene puts Casias in a sleeper hold, killing Casias.