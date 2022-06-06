ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Ranchos pride held it’s 10th annual “Exist, Resist, Persist” event Sunday at Hartnett Park. Attendees say it’s important they make themselves visible to the community.

There was plenty to do for attendees at the event, from drag bingo, a tamale eating contest, a car show and more. Albuquerque Pride is holding its ‘Pridefest’ this week. Albuquerque Pride Week features events for all ages. The week kicks off Monday, June 6, with an event for seniors followed by kid’s day on Tuesday. More events continue throughout the week wrapping up with the parade and main event at Expo New Mexico over the weekend of June 11. For more information, visit ABQ Pride’s website.