ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Los Ranchos Art Market is a collection of local artisans that set up shop at Hartnett Park on the Rio Grande bringing with it, so many unique, one-of-a-kind art pieces that represent our city and state to a tee.

Attendees can expect to see a lot of different very unique jewelry, various forms of art pottering, bath, and body, etc., Most of the vendors are New Mexico True certified and mostly local.

The event will be Saturday, Feb.11, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. unique handmade gifts. Located at 6817 Rio Grande Blvd NW, Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. This will be the last market they will have before Valentine’s Day.