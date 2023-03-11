ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Saturday, locals braved windy weather to check out some art. The event was part of a reoccurring market.

Visitors gathered at 6718 Rio Grande Boulevard NW in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque for the Los Ranchos Art Market. The market is held from January to April every second and fourth Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event featured vendors selling art, crafts, and even food items. Live music accompanied the market.

Everything was local and handmade and gives shoppers a chance to buy small and support community members that run businesses.