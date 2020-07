ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Time is running out to help a local hotel make a national list. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is one of 20 spots nominated for USA Today’s “Ten Best Historic Hotels.”

The article mentions Los Poblanos’ days as an experimental farm, before becoming known for its lavender fields. Voting is open until 10 a.m. tomorrow with winners announced on Friday. You can vote on USA Today’s website.