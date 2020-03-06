Los Lunas Police crack down on speeding in construction zone

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Lunas Police are cracking down on a speeding problem in the construction zone on the Main Street Bridge.

The bridge has been under construction since January 2020 to fix the 45-year-old structure over the river. On Thursday, police lowered the speed limit, which is usually 40 miles per hour, to 30 miles per hour.

It’s welcome news to some drivers KRQE talked to. “Yes, there’s a lot of it (speeding.) There’s a lot of tailgating and everyone’s in a hurry to get somewhere and they don’t take into consideration that there are men working on this bridge,” said one Los Lunas driver.

KRQE went out to the bridge Thursday afternoon with a speed gun. In just 15 minutes, they caught around a dozen speeders. One driver hit as high as 44mph.

The numbers are upsetting but not surprising to drivers in town. “Just slow down and consider the guys at work. You know, they have families too. They want to go home at the end of the day just like everyone else,” said Andrew Rivera, a Los Lunas driver.

The police department said it lowered the speed limit to keep the construction workers safe. The speed limit is still in effect on weekends and after work hours.

On Thursday, police were patrolling the area and pulled over at least 4 speeding cars. Two lanes in each direction on the bridge are scheduled to open on February 10, 2020.

The entire construction project will wrap up in the Spring of 2021.