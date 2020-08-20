Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts offers free custom face mask kits to children

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Public Health Orders, the Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts has moved its presentations, activities, and exhibits online. Among these virtual offerings is a new program that aims to empower the creativity of area youth while aiding public health.

The “Children’s Custom Coronavirus Face Mask Activity” provided children with an opportunity to design their own masks for free. Los Lunas Museum of Heritage and Arts specialist, Jan Micaletti has all of the details on this program.

In a partnership with Los Lunas’ B&B Stitching, the museum was able to provide free face mask craft kits to families via curbside pickup. Families then got the opportunity to work with their children to design their own custom face masks and return them to the museum for completion.

Each kit included a two-sided mask with one side that features the child’s custom drawing while the other side has a solid color. All participants will be entered into a drawing to win prizes at the end of August.

Micaletti explains that the program is available on a first-come, first-served basis and they have already handed out about 200 masks. While the museum does have a few face masks still available, they hope to have the activity available again in the future. Those interested in the activity can call ahead at 505-352-7720 to reserve a kit.