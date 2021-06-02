Los Altos Skate Park closed for improvements

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque is closing Los Altos Skate Park to make improvements. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department states that the work is expected to last around three weeks.

The work will include painting, concrete, and ramp repairs. During this time, skaters can visit one of the City’s other five skate parks.

City of Albuquerque Skate Parks

