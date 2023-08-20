ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After years of renovations, Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec Department showcased its new fields at Los Altos Park, all for a good cause.

“It’s a charity tournament, and all of the proceeds are going to the One Albuquerque Fund, and it is earmarked for the youth homeless program,” said Adrienne Palacio with Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec Department.

The city said it aims to raise around $10,000 through proceeds from this weekend’s softball tournament at Los Altos Park. The funds will benefit people between the ages of 18 to 25 who may be experiencing homelessness in Albuquerque.

“We have really tried over the last few years to do charity tournaments to give back to the community because that is what we are all about. We have to help others,” said Palacios.

With the goal to lend a helping hand to the community, softball players across 24 competing teams agree, saying it’s all about giving back. “I wanted to come out and help support being for charity, it’s an even bigger plus. The more that we contribute to our communities the more that we are going to get out of the community,” said softball tournament player Kevin Brown.

The city says the young adult-focused program allows a helping hand to struggling young adults by providing age-appropriate resources including housing services.

“The fact that we can give back to the community is a bonus for us,” Palacios said.

Parkgoers that visited Los Altos for the first time since it reopened said they are looking forward to future tournaments as well as other chances to help give back to the community.

“Oh, yeah. Yeah, I’m definitely going to be coming back. It’s hard to pull me away from the softball field,” Brown said.

Annually, the city said it anticipates serving more than 100 young adults through its Youth Assistance and Housing Navigation Campus.