ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city’s plans to completely redo Los Altos park and turn it into a major sports complex have grinded to a halt. The first phase is nowhere near meeting the intended completion date.

Currently, the park remains at a standstill with flattened softball fields and piles of dirt. However, the Department of Municipal Development says there is a reason behind the delay.

“We ran into some issues with some of the designs that required some revisions and that is why we no longer have that projected finish date,” said Department of Municipal Development spokesperson, Scott Cilke.

That projected finish date for phase one of the construction project was intended for this summer, with a focus on improving the four current softball fields already in place and adding an additional fifth. With those improvements, the city has set high expectations, hoping it’ll bring in more revenue as park improvements will be the forefront of hosting regional tournaments.

With the current delays, officials say there is new movement on the horizon. “As of right now we are expected to begin construction in April of next month with a timeline of 270 days to complete the project,” said Cilke.

The total cost of the project is expected to be around $15.5 million. that includes more than just the renovation to the field, but also improvements to the skatepark and surrounding areas. The goal is to eventually also add a BMX track, horseshoe court, and various other common areas. Being plagued by homeless and crime, the hope is that the major overhaul of the project will improve the issue and security at Los Altos park.