ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Science-fest is making a comeback. The festival is a collection of events in the middle of summer that focuses on bringing science and history to downtown Los Alamos. Concerts, markets and interactive events are some featured events at the science fest.

Los Alamos Science-fest will take place Saturday, July 7-18 at various locations around downtown Los Alamos. This year, Los Alamos ScienceFest follows the theme of “Energy”. Associated with motion, this year’s theme includes all forms of energy, from potential, and nuclear, to kinetic, thermal, electrical, chemical, and all its other various forms. For more information, visit losalamossciencefest.com.