ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Learning how to heal is what the book “Truth Is – Why Lie Now” aims to help readers with. The author of the book, Lorraine Saavedra, talked more about what it’s about and what she hopes readers will get out of it.
Saavedra says the poems in the book include topics of a broken friendship, along with childhood and adulthood experiences. Saavedra hopes people reading her poetry will become inspired.