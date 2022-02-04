ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- There was a big celebration at Albuquerque Public Schools Friday as a long, longtime employee celebrated a major milestone: her 95th birthday. Surrounded by coworkers and friends, Dr. Nell New rang in another year. As a student success administrator, Dr. New helps students, parents, and families with questions and concerns.

“They come in sometimes full of emotion,” said Leah Gutierrez, a fellow student success administrator. “She gets them to the point where they are calm and they leave with answers.”

But it’s not just what she does. It’s how she does it. “I think it’s really kind of nice. She just likes working. She likes being around people. It’s really important to her to do a good job,” said Scott Elder, Superintendent of APS. “I think she listens super well and she really tries to help folks and it’s kind of neat to see. This is her life.”

Her work with APS started long before her time at the Service Center. In her 60 plus years with the district, Dr. New spent time as a teacher and principal at several Albuquerque schools, including Governor Bent Elementary and Zia Elementary. She has no plans to slow down anytime soon.

“I enjoy doing the things that I do for other people and helping other people with what they’re doing,” said Dr. New. “I’m as active as I can be. I manage my own house, yard.”

It’s something her coworkers hope they can also say when they’re her age. Dr. New’s coworkers say not only is she hardworking, but she’s also dedicated. Despite Thursday’s snow day, she still tried to come into work.