Longtime APD officer in need of heart transplant

Albuquerque News

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque police officer is in need of a heart transplant after a complication during surgery. The Albuquerque Police Department says Craig O’Neil went in for what was supposed to be a fairly routine heart valve fix, however, they say doctors had trouble getting his heart to restart. Now he is on life support.

Officer O’Neil was taken to Denver where he is in need of a heart transplant. A GoFundMe has been created to help with costs. So far, more than $18,000 has been raised. Officer O’Neil has been with APD for 25 years.

