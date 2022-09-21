ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The effort to transform an eyesore on Route 66 is moving forward. Crews have demolished the old Cafe Oaxaca at Central and 10th just west of downtown Albuquerque.

The sprawling building sat boarded up for nearly two decades. The Downtown Growers Market and Three Sisters Kitchen have teamed up with the non-profit Mass Architecture and Design to turn the space into a community food hub. That could include more vendor space for the growers’ market, a cafe, a gathering space for nutrition classes, and possibly a commercial kitchen for entrepreneurs.