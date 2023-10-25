ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is probably nobody who knows the inner workings of the city of Albuquerque better than its Chief Administrative Officer Lawrence Rael. He has served under four different mayor going back more than three decades and is stepping down from his current position on November 3.

In his public service career, Rael has a lot that he is proud of. “Isotopes Park, if you will, Balloon Fiesta Park, the museums, the BioPark, all of those amenities that provide quality of life for our community,” said Rael.

Over 34 years that included work for mayors Louis Saavedra, Jim Baca, Marty Sanchez, and Tim Keller, there have been some misses too. “I’m disappointed I wish we would have been able to put the baseball stadium downtown, because I thought it would have been a great opportunity to revitalize our downtown and quite frankly it’s New Mexico’s downtown, in many ways. Then another missed opportunity would have been potentially trying to get the soccer stadium downtown, so some disappointments,” Rael said.

Having worked as Mayor Keller’s chief operating and chief administrative officer for the last six years, Rael defended what he said is hard-earned progress on crime. That includes investments in technology to help catch criminals, driving down car thefts, and other crimes, including lately, the number of murders in the city. “We’re turning the corner on this issue, it is a challenging issue for sure,” said Rael.

As for what he would tell the next mayor to focus on? “By far, improving our public safety issues in our community, by far those are the kinds of issues that are really going to move Albuquerque forward in a major way,” said Rael.

Rael has a more ambitious hope for everyone in the Duke City. “You know, we gotta believe in ourselves, you know we gotta have the ability to have a community to believe in itself,” he said.

Rael also had some criticism and guidance for the local media. “This is their only chance to get to see what happens in their state and their city, and if every story is about something that went wrong, as opposed to what is really going well, you start connecting the community to thinking that nothing is going right, and there are so many things that are amazing about our city, and about our state,” said Rael.

He also served for Senator Jeff Bingaman in Washington D.C. and as the executive director of the Mid-Region Council of Governments.