ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than 40 years of service, a city worker was recognized in the open-space park he helped save.

Bob White will be retiring at the end of the month as the city’s associate chief administrative officer.

On Monday, city leaders named a pavilion and amphitheater at the Elena Gallegos Open Space in his honor.

White was first elected to the Albuquerque City Council in 1979.