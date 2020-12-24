Long-awaited hubcap tree comes to Route 66

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been a project four years in the making and it’s finally complete. The new roadside attraction along Route 66 stands 17 feet tall and is made of at least 300 hubcaps. The unique tree now towers over the Enchanted Trails R.V. Park and Gift Shop.

“It’s a lot of fun to have something to get out of your car, take pictures in front of the hubcap tree, and visit with your friends,” said Vickie Ashcroft, the president of Enchanted Trails.

Ashcroft has been working on the project for years. She began collecting hubcaps in 2016, gaining inspiration from a similar statue in Maine. “My folks have a place in Maine, and I was always driving by this hot rod shop, and they have this great hubcap tree out front,” said Ashcroft.

She says local contractor and family friend Bill Delaney helped build the tree, welding the frame, and layering rows and rows of hubcaps on top of each other. They even had to use a forklift to install the tree because Ashcroft says it’s very large and bulky. Ashcroft hopes it becomes another roadside attraction along Route 66, not only four tourists but locals too.

The tree is decorated with solar lights. Every night when the sun goes down, the tree lights up in vibrant colors.

