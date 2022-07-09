ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Locker 505 is known for taking gently used clothes and donating them to school kids. But Saturday they were all about something new.

They just moved to a new location across from Coronado Center. They held a grand opening event from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and say this new place will help bring in more money to the organization. “We don’t get federal funding. We don’t get state funding. We are basically grants and donations that private citizens make,” said Kim Kerschen, director of Locker 505. “We exist because the community wants us to exist.”

Locker 505 says thanks to donations from the public, they are now expanding into Valencia, Torrance, and Sandoval counties. More news on that expansion is expected in the near future.