ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local non-profit is gearing up for its holiday donation drive starting Monday.

Locker 505, a student clothing bank, is asking the community to help with some urgent needs among New Mexico’s youth.

Clothing like underwear, socks, sweatpants, jeans, leggings, and winter coats are all among the greatest needs in the state.

There are four Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office locations you can drop off your donations.

Locker 505 will start accepting them starting December 11 through January 12.