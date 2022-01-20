Locker #505 hosts fashion show, silent auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Walk the runway for a worthy cause. Locker #505 is teaming up with Macy’s for a fundraising fashion show. Locker #505 Director Kim Kerschen and Macy’s stylist Dara Romero talked more about the event and what people can expect.

The event is on January 23 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sheraton Albuquerque Uptown, which is located at 2600 Louisiana Boulevard Northeast. Tickets are $50.

During the event, Macy’s will be doing a prom segment while Ann Matthews will be doing a bridal segment. Local designers will also be in the show. A silent auction, which includes memorabilia signed by Billie Eilish will also be happening at the event.

Locker #505 student clothing bank is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that has established a student-focused facility where children can try on and choose outfits that they feel good about wearing.