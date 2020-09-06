Locals take advantage of Tingley Beach for Labor Day weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With travel restrictions in effect, some people are looking to celebrate Labor Day weekend close to home.

Sunday, locals took advantage of Tingley Beach. “Kinda stuck at home isn’t always the most fun. You thought it’d be fun at first, but then it gets boring pretty quickly. But we love fishing, so this is the closest and easiest place to do so,” said Christian Cardenas.

The city says all guests 2-years-old and older are required to wear face masks and maintain social distancing.

