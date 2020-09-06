Locals take advantage of final Rail Yard Market of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People from across Albuquerque are stocking up on local produce. According to the Rail Yard Market’s website, Sunday was the last day for the popular downtown event.

Organizers say that it was a tough year due to COVID-19, but they were able to band together with the community and local vendors to raise $150,000 in local sales. They were also able to train dozens of businesses in online sales distributions.

Rail Yards staff say their current model ultimately is not financially sustainable and that they’ll continue seeking financial support to re-open as soon as possible. The Rail Yards Market’s website says they plan to re-launch its online “Farm-to-Car” store for Small Businesses Saturday shopping in November.

