Locals start first podcast recording studio in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is known for its film industry but now a group of podcasters is hoping to put their stamp on the city too. Local podcasters are rallying around a new project they hope will transform the podcasting scene in Albuquerque.

“I want to see Albuquerque become the podcasting hub for the Southwest,” podcaster Lindsey Dominguez said.

The space inside the Old B-Ruppe Drug Store in the Barelas neighborhood will soon house a podcast recording studio and editing room for all local podcasters to use. “We have a lot of unique voices,” Dominguez said. “We have native voices, people of color, and all sorts of people doing creative, amazing things here. We need to amplify them.”

Dominguez and her brother, Ryan Freeman, started their podcast What’s Up ABQ last summer. That’s when they saw a need for this kind of space. “When we started What’s Up ABQ, that was something we kind of noticed,” Dominguez said. “We kept hearing about new local podcasts coming up, and we thought that we really need to get this together so we all have a place we can record.”

They have now formed the Barelas Podcasters Guild of eight podcasters to run the place and teach newcomers. “We want to offer classes teaching people how to start a podcast and maybe social media management when it comes to podcasts,” Dominguez said.

Arguably the most famous podcaster from Albuquerque is Marc Maron of WTF, the interview podcast he records in his garage in Los Angeles which is one of the most listened to podcasts in the country. Freeman said they hope to give up and coming podcasters the tools they need to reach whatever level of success they are aiming for.

“Anybody can make a podcast,” Freeman said. “If you are making it with top-notch quality and passion, you are already light years ahead of someone who just picked up a microphone.”

Dominguez said they hope the work they will do will help put Albuquerque on the podcasting map. “We want to build up our city together,” Dominguez said. “We want to work together to make it better, and I think that is the one thing all podcasters in Albuquerque have in common.”

Dominguez said they are partnering with the building owner, Homewise, who has given them the space in trade for a podcast they will produce for them. The podcasters hope to have the space up and running by November.

