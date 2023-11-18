ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite the rain on Saturday, more than 100 people gathered and marched in protest of the violence against Palestinians in Gaza.

People met at Morningside Park to stand with the Palestinians.

They marched from the park to the Democratic party office, demanding leaders end the war.

Organizers of the event said they’re protesting against the numerous civilian deaths at the hands of the Israeli military funded by American tax dollars.

They said the goal of the protest is to push for an immediate ceasefire and the liberation of the Palestinian people.