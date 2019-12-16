Closings & Delays
Locals sing Christmas carols to nursing home residents

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- One Albuquerque man is helping share holiday joy with the help of his friends and family.

Kris Cadena led the charge for the fifth annual Krismas Caroling even on Sunday. He and a few others traveled to various nursing homes, sang a few Christmas carols, and even spent time with some of the residents.

Cadena said he came up with the idea after his grandmother who was living in a nursing home, passed away a few years ago.

“I wanted to really make it a point to give back to the elderly community and to do something good especially at this time of year. You hear so many bad stories out there and I thought what better way than to give back to the community and give Christmas cheer than a group of amateur singers,” said Cadena.

Cadena and his carolers visited four nursing homes on Sunday.

