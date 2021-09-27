Locals share art of grief and gratitude from pandemic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artists at a local gallery are sharing their experiences of the pandemic through their art. “The art here is representative of all the artists that contributed and it’s their expressions of their feelings, emotions, how they felt about their experience with COVID,” Tortuga Gallery co-owner Pax Garcia said.
Each artist penned a short response about grief and gratitude during COVID. Those involved believe it’s a way to begin to talk about how each person was impacted by the pandemic and the mark it left on them personally.