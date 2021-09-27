Locals share art of grief and gratitude from pandemic

[1] Albuquerque group “BurqueLove NM” cleaning the streets - A small group of friends is hitting the streets of Albuquerque cleaning up what seems to be an endless cycle of needles and trash. They're called "Burquelove NM." They go to various Albuquerque neighborhoods, parks, and trails where they spend a couple of hours cleaning every Sunday morning. The group plans on meeting this coming Sunday off Utah and Indian School.

[2] Opening statements begin in Mark Gooch trial - The trial for an airman accused of killing a Mennonite woman who was living near Farmington is set to continue on Monday. On Friday, Lily Petre took the stand as she was one of the first people in the community to notice 27-year-old Sasha Krause was missing. Krause told Petre after dinner on that January night that she was going to the church to pick up some books. Prosecutors say that's where US airman Mark Gooch kidnapped her and drove her seven hours to Flagstaff, Arizona, and killed her. Gooch is charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping, and theft.