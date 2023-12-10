ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a shooting at Atrisco Heritage High School left one of their students dead and another facing charges, the push to lock up guns is at an all-time high.

Elijah Pohl-Morfin, 16, died after he was shot in the high school parking lot on Friday night. The incident has led to officials asking for more action to prevent these kinds of tragedies.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said Pohl-Morfin and 16-year-old Adrian Martinez were both juniors on the school’s football team. Deputies believe the two students met up after the basketball game and began playing with firearms in a car when one accidentally went off, killing Pohl-Morfin.

Meanwhile, Martinez has been detained and is currently facing charges including involuntary manslaughter. The non-profit, New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, said the community needs to find new ways to educate youth about the dangers of guns.

“It hasn’t been working, and guns have been normalized. Youth having guns has been normalized, and so, we have to help our young people understand that that normalization isn’t okay, that it’s only going to get them hurt or in jail,” stated New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence Co-President Miranda Viscoli.

The non-profit has joined forces with the State Department of Health to tackle the issue. They’ve launched a website teaching gun owners how to keep their guns away from their kids and offering free gun locks. Officials said they will have an increased police presence on campus on Monday along with counseling services to support students.