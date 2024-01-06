ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sierra Vista Pool hosted a polar plunge event on Saturday for local thrill seekers. It was all for a good cause, too.

The event invited daredevils to either jump into the deep end or slide into their 40-degree pool.

The majority of the money raised from the event will go toward the Shanta Strong Swim Fund and One Albuquerque to provide swimming lesson scholarships to children in need.

The other proceeds will be used to give special treats to the polar bears and penguins at the ABQ Biopark.