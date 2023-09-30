ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With National Suicide Prevention Month coming to an end, volunteers gathered at the Hoffmantown Church’s mission field for the annual Out of the Darkness Walk.

The walks give those who attend a chance to connect with others and know they are not alone. People could walk in memory, or support, of a loved one or in honor of their own mental health journey.

This event will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research, and survivor support programs.

If you need to find help in relation to suicide, click here.