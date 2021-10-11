Locals gather at Civic Plaza for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gathering on Civic Plaza was both a celebration and a call for action on behalf of Indigenous communities in New Mexico and across the country. Albuquerque honored Indigenous Peoples’ Day by remembering the lives of Indigenous women who have been murdered or gone missing.

Mayor Tim Keller also signed recently passed legislation recognizing 4H Park, near 12th and Menaul, as a sacred site. That park was the burial site for the one-time Albuquerque Indian School, part of a legacy of boarding schools in the 19th and 20th centuries meant to assimilate Native American children.

“All those innocent lives that we recognized just recently that were taken by the atrocities that took place with boarding schools, all those young and innocent Native American children that were taken from their homeland to a different place in this world; unknowing what was coming to them, expected to live a different life,” said Rep. Derrick Lente (D-Rio Arriba, Sandoval and San Juan counties).

This is the third year the city has officially celebrated Indigenous Peoples’ Day.