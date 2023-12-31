ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Year’s Eve Before Dark kicked off at 10 a.m. and wrapped up around 2 p.m. this afternoon.

Places like the public libraries, the Anderson Abruzzo Balloon Museum, Explora, and the Albuquerque Museum offered different New Year’s Festivities by allowing people to spend time with loved ones.

They were also able to show off artistic and creative outlets that will be awaiting them in 2024.

The museum offered free admission and had guests make bookmarks and cufflinks to bring into the New Year.

They also gave visitors one more opportunity to see the O’Keeffe and Moore Gallery before it moves to Montreal.