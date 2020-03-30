Locally produced documentary series features Wells Park neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is releasing a documentary that highlights the neighborhood where boxer Johnny Tapia was raised.

The documentary belongs to a series produced by the city called “Neighborhoods at a Crossroads”. It focuses on the Wells Park neighborhood just north of downtown which is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

The film addresses Wells Park’s struggle with the homeless and efforts to preserve the area’s history. The documentary launches this Friday on YouTube and on Comcast channel 16.