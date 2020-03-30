Locally produced documentary series features Wells Park neighborhood

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is releasing a documentary that highlights the neighborhood where boxer Johnny Tapia was raised.

The documentary belongs to a series produced by the city called “Neighborhoods at a Crossroads”. It focuses on the Wells Park neighborhood just north of downtown which is one of the city’s oldest neighborhoods.

The film addresses Wells Park’s struggle with the homeless and efforts to preserve the area’s history. The documentary launches this Friday on YouTube and on Comcast channel 16.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Monday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞