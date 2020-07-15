Local WWII veteran turns 106

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A military veteran got a very special birthday celebration on Wednesday. David Bussey turned 106-years-old.

Bussey served in WWII and was aboard the USS New York when it was sunk during Pearl Harbor. He then married and retired but says he loved serving our country and is blessed to see another year.

“I have been very blessed, I have many friends here at Paloma Landing and I just feel like I’ve been a very fortunate man,” said Bussey. Paloma Landing honored Bussey with a drive-by parade, fully equipped with gifts from local police and fire departments as well as cake.

