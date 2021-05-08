Local women create podcast with unique Albuquerque twist

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque women found a way to fill their time during the pandemic by starting a unique podcast. One that pays a special tribute to Albuquerque.

Felecia Pohl and Cassie Hernandez are the creators of the All Sick Podcast. Pohl, a UNM Journalism and Political Science graduate says she and Hernandez met on Twitter about nine years ago. In September the two friends began looking for a way to fill their pandemic downtime.

“We were kind of like, how do we pivot our free time into something good,” said Pohl. So they decided to give content creating a shot. Years ago they tried creating a YouTube channel, but that was unsuccessful. “Our schedules just didn’t line up,” explained Hernandez.

Now in a spare bedroom tucked away in Pohl’s house near Pat Hurley Park, they discuss everything going on in the world. “It really is anything we want to talk about,” said Pohl.

From conspiracy theories – like alien existence – politics, and of course Holywood drama, they’ve already released twenty-eight episodes. We asked where they got the idea for the name, Hernandez says it came to them naturally. “We wanted to pay tribute to Albuquerque, to the 505, something came up and I said, ‘that’s all sick,’ and we just ran with it,” she said.

New episodes of the All Sick Podcast are released every Thursday on all podcast platforms.