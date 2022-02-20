ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – What started as doing dancing trends on TikTok as a way to pass time during the pandemic, has turned into so much more for Nasheen Sleuth. “I feel just really honored and happy to be, to have this platform and to be able to share joy and just have fun,” she said. TikTok changed for Sleuth, who works as a counselor to adolescents, when she put on a wig and glasses and created a character.

“Her name is Auntie Mayazhi,” she said. “She is the collective of matriarchs that I have had in my life and that I’ve met and that I’ve come in contact with on the Navajo reservation.”

Sleuth uses the character to share about her Dine culture, talk about sensitive issues, and give resources for Native youth. The approach mixes laughter and learning.

“A way to connect to Native youth, I really try to make sure that my content incorporates some type of teaching,” said Sleuth. She said her character was relatable to many and her videos quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views and millions of likes.

“I didn’t think she was going to be this popular. So, it’s just so mind-blowing how popular she’s become,” she said. “To learn a little bit and to laugh a little bit. I mean that’s the best combination. if we can laugh a little bit while we’re learning something, then that’s great.”

Sleuth is now working with organizations to give PSAs and reach younger people on TikTok. She plans to continue creating content on the platform.