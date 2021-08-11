Local woman seeks luggage donations for foster children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When a child is placed in foster care, they often find themselves bouncing from home to home. What few belongings they have are given to them in a plastic trash bag. Local realtor Belinda Franco from Reality One of New Mexico is doing something to change that.
She’s collecting suitcases to give to foster kids so they can put their stuff in. Franco says giving them a suitcase gives them “a little bit of dignity.” People interested in donating suitcases to foster kids should go to luggageforkids.org.