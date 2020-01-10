Local wild bird rescue searches for missing falcon

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Born unable to live on his own, he’s used as an educational bird to teach children and adults about the species. But now, an American Kestrel, the smallest of the falcons, has gone missing.

On the edge of Corrales, Mikal Deese cares for wounded wild birds. An American Kestrel named Bob has lived at the wild bird rehab facility for the last three years.

Deese said she brought him to her property not long after he was born when a family kept finding him on the ground out of a nest. “He had a deformed foot, and I really believe the parents saw that and kicked him out,” said Mikal Deese.

Due to his disability, she has permits to keep Bob in captivity as an education bird. “He’s carried in a little box, and we go to classrooms and take him out and put him on a glove so that kids, so that anybody, can see this little falcon up close and in person,” Deese said.

But this weekend, the Kestrel got out of his enclosure. “Just today, we found a little place up there where the tiny little hole that I did not know was there,” Deese said.

She fears for Bob out on his own, as he’s never lived in the wild and is always fed by people. “He does have leather bands on his legs, not any long stringing thing, not a jes, but it’s an anklet.,” she said.

Deese hopes someone will spot him, so she can bring him back home. “There are many fewer of them then there used to be. You know, we really want to take care of them and protect them,” she said.

If you spot the American Kestrel, Deese asks that you contact her at (505)-480-7777.