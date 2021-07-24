Local volunteers work to clean up ART stations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers came together with community partners to clean the ART stations along part of Central Saturday morning. It’s part of community outreach efforts between the transit department, Transit Advisory Board, and the Adopt-A-Stop Program.

As many as 20 volunteers were out picking up trash and cleaning graffiti, beginning at Central and San Mateo and working their way to Louisiana. Their work helps crews maintain the more than 2,700 stops around the city.

“Clean bus stops are only part of a larger picture of work that we’re doing as a transit advisory board and work I’m doing as a community member to make sure that people who are most transit dependant have an incredible bus system,” said Transit Advisory Board Chair Christopher Ramirez.

Transit Director Danny Holcomb says they hope to hold more cleanup events in the future.