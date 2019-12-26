Live Now
Local volunteers hand out gifts to kids traveling through Albuquerque

by: KRQE Media

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volunteers spent another day at the Alvarado Transit Center bringing smiles to the faces of kids stuck traveling over Christmas.

Each year, Santa’s helpers from the local “Evening Optimist Club” pass out gifts to kids passing through Albuquerque on buses and trains. They say many of the kids they see are traveling with just one parent and only the clothes on their backs.

The group started Tuesday and continued the mission Wednesday.

The project, now in its 12th year, relies entirely on volunteers and donated gifts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

