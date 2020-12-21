Local volunteers appear as Santa, superheroes to lift kids’ spirits

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Some cheerful locals are finding ways to lift kids’ spirits this holiday season. Santa Claus made an appearance at Vendresca Aesthetics near Menaul and Wyoming, taking gift requests, and answering the kids’ questions through a mail slot.

Several local volunteers, dressed as superheroes, were there to entertain the kids as they waited in a safe, responsible manner, with plenty of “Santa-tizer” on hand. They say despite the pandemic, it’s important to continue spreading holiday cheer.

“The kids’ faces are lighting up, they’re smiling. You know, the kids don’t know what’s going on, they know it’s Christmas, it’s a little different than last year, but it’s still fun for them,” said Joe Hart, who was dressed as Batman. Santa also added that he thinks everyone is on the good list this year.

