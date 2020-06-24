Local veterans call on governor to reopen private clubs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local veterans are calling on the governor for change. “I thought that’s why we went to war to fight for freedom. not to be told what we can do and what we cant do,” said

Members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars were in Santa Fe protesting against the governor’s decision to keep their private clubs closed. The members-only clubs typically serve food and drinks and provide other services. But they’ve been closed for months and veterans say they need the camaraderie.

“It’s a way for me to get away from myself and reunite with military personnel. It helps me and it helps them ya know. It’s not about the drinking, it’s about being around military members,” said veteran Jesus Zapata.

They say it’s an issue of mental health for veterans and that it’s being ignored.